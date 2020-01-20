Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,008,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,306,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

