Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.83.
Shares of TSN stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,008,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,306,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
