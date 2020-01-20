Morgan Stanley Downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $360.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.78.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $510.50 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $547.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of -105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

