$272.96 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report sales of $272.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $273.00 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $270.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $922.36 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Uniti Group has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

