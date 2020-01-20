Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €81.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €93.12 ($108.28) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

