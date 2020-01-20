Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.75 ($10.18).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €9.55 ($11.10) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.93.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

