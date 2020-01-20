BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 627

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 641.80 ($8.44) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 577.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 555.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

