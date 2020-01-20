Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 561 ($7.38) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 594.91 ($7.83).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 620.20 ($8.16) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 615.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 535.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 2,500 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

