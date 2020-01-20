British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Raised to GBX 450

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 529 ($6.96) to GBX 606 ($7.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 563.69 ($7.42).

British Land stock opened at GBX 588 ($7.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 606.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 564.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

In other news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders purchased a total of 4,133 shares of company stock worth $2,527,676 in the last quarter.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

