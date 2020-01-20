Bodycote (LON:BOY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) to a sector performer rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 930 ($12.23).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded Bodycote to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bodycote has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 839.62 ($11.04).

BOY stock opened at GBX 897.50 ($11.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 923.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 788.31. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

