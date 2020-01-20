Peel Hunt Boosts Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 290

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAML. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, September 27th. VSA Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Central Asia Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 296.67 ($3.90).

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

LON CAML opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 207.21.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.