Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 278.89 ($3.67).

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 303.70 ($4.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.59. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.93.

In related news, insider Usman Nabi acquired 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32). Also, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

