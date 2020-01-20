Coca Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCH. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,766 ($36.39) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,576.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,622.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Coca Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70).

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,451 ($32.24) per share, with a total value of £3,872.58 ($5,094.16).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

