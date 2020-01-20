DCC (LON:DCC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCC. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,068.80 ($106.14).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,478 ($85.21) on Friday. DCC has a one year low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a one year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,505.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,806.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

