Goldman Sachs Group Raises Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 4,277

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,722 ($48.96) to GBX 4,277 ($56.26) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) target price (up previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Derwent London to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.72) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,540.27 ($46.57).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 4,186 ($55.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,881.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,418.43. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26.

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

