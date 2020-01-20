Devro (LON:DVO) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Devro alerts:

Shares of LON DVO opened at GBX 170.46 ($2.24) on Friday. Devro has a twelve month low of GBX 147.76 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.15 million and a PE ratio of 18.73.

In other Devro news, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 6,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £9,950.22 ($13,088.95). Also, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £24,150 ($31,767.96).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.