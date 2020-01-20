Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000 at Jefferies Financial Group

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) price target (up previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Derwent London to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.72) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,540.27 ($46.57).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 4,186 ($55.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,881.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,418.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70).

In other news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

