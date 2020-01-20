UBS Group Lowers Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 7,250 ($95.37) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 6,950 ($91.42).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,206.25 ($107.95).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 9,066 ($119.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,071.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.40.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total transaction of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

