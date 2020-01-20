Head to Head Comparison: Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) versus WPX Energy (OTCMKTS:WPX)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy 25.50% 2.39% 1.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of WPX Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and WPX Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.03 -$13.82 million N/A N/A WPX Energy $2.31 billion 2.29 $151.00 million $0.09 140.78

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Energy Group and WPX Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WPX Energy 0 2 20 0 2.91

WPX Energy has a consensus price target of $16.48, suggesting a potential upside of 30.04%. Given WPX Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Atlas Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

