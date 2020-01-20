Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) vs. Bancorp (OTCMKTS:TBBK) Critical Contrast

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sturgis Bancorp and Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 20.30% N/A N/A Bancorp 20.66% 12.67% 1.21%

Volatility and Risk

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $22.48 million 2.01 $4.37 million N/A N/A Bancorp $301.76 million 2.28 $88.68 million $0.69 17.55

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Summary

Bancorp beats Sturgis Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and Internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

