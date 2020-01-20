TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.31.

TransAlta stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.21. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TransAlta by 13.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,773,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TransAlta by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,437,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 967,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 211,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 567.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 175,360 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

