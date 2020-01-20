Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

PROSY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OTCMKTS:PROSY from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Get OTCMKTS:PROSY alerts:

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

International Internet Assets of Naspers Limited comprises the business of providing Internet services, including online classifieds, payments, food delivery, e-retail, travel, education, social, and Internet platforms sectors. The asset is located in the Netherlands. Prosus N.V., operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.