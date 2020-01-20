JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 860

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

LON PSON opened at GBX 586.40 ($7.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 638.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 745.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

