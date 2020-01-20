Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Naspers stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Naspers has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms.

