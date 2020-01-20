Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

PTLA opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.