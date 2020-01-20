New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NFE opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,936.00. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 424.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 426.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.