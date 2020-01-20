Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 272.31 ($3.58).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock opened at GBX 243.20 ($3.20) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.23.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.