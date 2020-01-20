Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $136.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MHK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $139.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.32. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $1,511,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 49.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2,036.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

