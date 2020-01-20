Barclays Reiterates “€3.50” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.85 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.32 ($5.02).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

