Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Opera Limited provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform. Opera Limited is based in OSLO, Norway. “

Get Opera alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Opera in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.69.

Opera stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $804.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Opera by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the period. 10.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opera (OPRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.