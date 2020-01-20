Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.96.

NET opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

