Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OESX. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,756.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,849 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.