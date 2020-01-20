Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Owens Corning stock opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,381.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,656,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 82.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after buying an additional 1,585,968 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

