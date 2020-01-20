Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to post $53.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.90 million to $54.10 million. Wingstop posted sales of $40.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $199.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.04 million to $201.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $224.71 million, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $229.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

NASDAQ WING opened at $93.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 139.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.76. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $107.43.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.