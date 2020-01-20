$76.70 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to post sales of $76.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $344.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $345.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $394.23 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $397.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 724,418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

LIND opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $880.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.13. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

