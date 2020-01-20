Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will announce sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Seagate Technology also reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $11.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.08 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,533 shares of company stock worth $29,107,787. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 101,002 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

