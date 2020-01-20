Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

CCBG stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

