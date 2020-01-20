ValuEngine Downgrades L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Sell

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. L OREAL CO/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. L OREAL CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.