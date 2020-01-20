Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

HIMX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.20 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 947.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

