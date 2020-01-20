Barclays Boosts Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 92

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BREE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Davy Research raised shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Breedon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25 ($1.15).

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 90.40 ($1.19).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

Analyst Recommendations for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

