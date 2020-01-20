Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOGO. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Gogo has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 34.8% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

