FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FFBW from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

FFBW stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. FFBW has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 0.48.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.57% of FFBW worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

