Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.30 price objective on Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

BMRA stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.37. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

