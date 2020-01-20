ValuEngine Lowers Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) to Sell

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ FBSS opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Fauquier Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter.
About Fauquier Bankshares
Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.
