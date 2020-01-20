ValuEngine Lowers Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) to Sell

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FBSS opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Fauquier Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Fauquier Bankshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

