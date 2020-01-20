CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

