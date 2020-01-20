Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLI opened at $1.07 on Friday. Cleveland BioLabs has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 93.20%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

