Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

