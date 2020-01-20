Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.04 ($16.33).

Several research analysts have recently commented on B4B3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €13.10 ($15.23) on Monday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a fifty-two week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 million and a P/E ratio of -37.75.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

