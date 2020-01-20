Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$55.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.01. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$44.62 and a twelve month high of C$56.82.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

