American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $9.66 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%. Equities analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.