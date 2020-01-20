CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) vs. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NASDAQ:CCC) Critical Review

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CSG Systems International and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 8.20% 26.74% 8.54% CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A 10.86% 4.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CSG Systems International and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 1 0 2.50 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 3 3 0 2.50

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.26%. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Risk & Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $875.06 million 1.93 $66.13 million $2.61 19.62 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats CHURCHILL CAP C/SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About CHURCHILL CAP C/SH

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

